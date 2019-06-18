Hercules Real Estate Services Acquires First Community In Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RST Development, LLC/Hercules Real Estate Services, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Steele Creek Apartments, a 300-unit community of Class A apartment homes located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Steele Creek is located at 8599 AC Skinner Pkwy, about 12 miles from Jacksonville Beach and centrally located near the booming St. Johns Town Center. The property's prime location also provides accessibility to top employers in the area such as Citi Bank, Mayo Clinic and Johnson & Johnson.

Steele Creek is the first community in the Jacksonville, Florida market for Hercules Real Estate Services, Inc. "We are excited to move into the Jacksonville market and offer this best in class community. Most members of the onsite team chose to stay at the community and join Hercules Living in order to continue providing our residents with exceptional service," said Jason Loftis, president of Hercules Real Estate Services, Inc.

Completed in 2018, Steele Creek offers a mix of 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes featuring top-quality finishes such as stainless appliances, custom rushed nickel lighting and bathroom fixtures, nine to ten-foot ceilings, and 42-inch custom cabinetry. The community also features high-end amenities including a game room, auto detailing center, beach retreat with lounging hammocks, and a movie lawn.

About: RST Development, LLC/Hercules Real Estate Services, Inc. is a private real estate investment company that develops, owns and manages approximately 8,000 multifamily units. Founded in 1995, Hercules Real Estate Services, Inc. is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA with communities located in seven states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

SOURCE Hercules Living