Hercules Supply & Services Celebrates Grand Opening Event in Easthampton, Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Supply & Services Inc. is excited to announce the opening of our new location at 52 Oneil St, Easthampton, MA. To commemorate this significant milestone, we are hosting a grand opening event from June 19th to 21st, from 10 AM to 3 PM. We warmly invite business owners, contractors, and industry professionals to join us for this celebratory occasion.

Over the three-day event, attendees will experience live demonstrations from leading industry brands such as Mapei, Portamix, Neogard, Husqvarna, Metabo, and more. These demonstrations will highlight the latest innovations and technologies designed to elevate your projects and streamline your business operations. This is a valuable opportunity to witness firsthand how these advanced tools and equipment can transform your work.

Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments throughout the day, with a catered lunch served daily from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, ensuring you have the energy to fully engage with everything our grand opening has to offer.

One of the event's highlights will be our exclusive giveaways. We will raffle premium materials and cutting-edge equipment to lucky winners. Additionally, special discounts on a wide range of products will be available.

Preregister today to gain more insights before the event and be entered into exclusive giveaways. To register, visit our website or contact a sales representative at 413-514-4233 or [email protected]

Mark your calendars and join us to celebrate our grand opening. We are eager to showcase all that Hercules Supply & Services Inc. has to offer and demonstrate how we are set to be your full-service provider in the construction industry. Let's shape the future together at our grand opening celebration!

For more information about our grand opening event or how Hercules can support your business, contact us via phone or email to connect with your sales representative today.

Hercules Supply & Services Inc. is the go-to destination for professional contractors seeking top-quality flooring supplies and materials, equipment repair and rental services. We understand the importance of high-quality supplies and materials in achieving exceptional results and are committed to providing the best.

Our extensive selection is carefully curated to meet the unique needs of professional contractors. From epoxy resins and coatings to levelers and moisture mitigation, we offer everything needed to tackle any project with confidence and precision.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to celebrate with us and discover all that Hercules Supply & Services Inc. has to offer.

SOURCE Hercules Supply & Services Inc.