HERCULES TIRES CHAMPIONS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WITH STUDENT-ATHLETES IN GROUND BREAKING NIL INITIATIVE

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tires is excited to announce that throughout May, it will partner with five NCAA Division I conferences for its first-ever, conference-wide campaign to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month . The partnership will help raise awareness about the importance of mental health in the lives of student-athletes.

Conferences that will partner with Hercules Tires include:

During Mental Health Awareness Month, chosen student-athletes will share their personal experiences and insights on how mental health drives their ability to perform across various conference social media platforms.

"We proudly announce Hercules Tires' groundbreaking partnership, marking a historic milestone for both organizations," said Nakia Medlin, Sr. Director of Marketing at Hercules Tires. "As we kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, we are committed to championing student-athletes' well-being. Together, we raise awareness about mental health's vital significance, aiming to foster a supportive environment where student-athletes thrive on and off the field. We hope that these Moments of Strength will serve as an example for not only athletes, but students and young people overall. We're excited to unite in breaking barriers and nurturing a culture where mental health is prioritized and supported."

The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunity is the latest innovative partnership between Hercules Tires and these conferences in the college athletics world. Hercules Tires serves as the Official Tire of the conferences and Title Sponsor of the annual Men's and Women's Basketball Championships that occur each March.

Van Wagner , the multi-media rights and sponsorship partner for all five conferences, facilitated the development and execution of the partnership and mental health initiative.

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestires.com.

ABOUT VAN WAGNER

Van Wagner is a leading sports advertising and entertainment agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, sponsorship sales, multi-media rights, and aerial advertising. Van Wagner creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, and properties. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and international soccer, sponsorships sales, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world's biggest sporting events. For more information, visit www.vanwagner.com.

