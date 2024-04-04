Hercules Tires Launches AG-TRAC® F-2: A Sturdy Tire Engineered for Peak Performance on Diverse Farm Terrains

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), is proud to introduce the all-new AG-TRAC® F-2, a robust tire designed for optimal performance on multiple farm surfaces.

This tire is offered in two key 16" sizes for 2WD Front Tractor wheel positions, providing the flotation, durability, and steering response needed for smooth operation in various agricultural settings.

The AG-TRAC® F-2 is built to withstand the demands of farm work, with a durable construction that ensures long-lasting performance. Its robust design allows for superior traction and grip on a variety of surfaces, making it ideal for use in fields, pastures, and other agricultural environments.

In addition to its durability, the AG-TRAC® F-2 also offers excellent steering response, allowing for precise control and maneuverability. This feature is essential for navigating tight spaces and making sharp turns in the field, ensuring efficient operation and maximum productivity.

The AG-TRAC® F-2 is the latest addition to Hercules Tires' lineup of high-quality agricultural tires, which are known for their reliability and performance. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Hercules Tires continues to provide farmers and agricultural professionals with the tools they need to succeed in their work.

The AG-TRAC® F-2 offers:

Strong nylon cord casing designed to resist scuffs and damage in service.

4-Rib design offers enhanced flotation and self-cleaning leading to great steering response from the fields to hard surfaces.

Robust 10- and 12-ply offering allows for higher load carrying capacity, while the durable 4-rib design allows for even load distribution.

For more information about the AG-TRAC® F-2 and other Hercules Tires products, visit our website at herculestirescommercial.com . Join us in revolutionizing the agricultural industry with the all-new AG-TRAC® F-2 from Hercules Tire.

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Media Contact:

Nakia Medlin

Director of Marketing – Proprietary Brands

[email protected]

704-574-6278

SOURCE Hercules Tires