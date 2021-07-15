Hercules Tires Launches Two New All-Terrain Tires

Each model boasts outstanding wet and snow performance and longevity, and provides strong value for consumers. The Terra Trac AT X-Journey's versatility gives CUV drivers a comfortable, quiet ride whether on their daily commute or a weekend adventure. The AT X-Venture's design and exceptional treadwear give Jeeps, utilitarian SUVs and light trucks the power to dominate off-road action and harsh winter weather and every ride in between.

Both tires are severe snow service-rated thanks to their three peak mountain snowflake certification. Each model of the Terra Trac ATX provides two distinct sidewall designs that provide drivers the ability to customize the tires in a cost-effective way. Terra Trac ATX tires are made in the U.S. and will offer 57 SKUs between the two models in 15-20 inch rim diameters.

"The Terra Trac AT II has been our most popular tire and has been extremely successful," says Josh Simpson, Senior Vice President at Hercules Tires. "But we see an opportunity to expand our brand by re-evaluating the ever-changing needs of the consumer based on the vehicles they drive and the lives they lead. These two new tires represent a reimagining of our best-selling Terra Trac AT II and add to its legacy with enhanced driving features. They also allow Hercules to cover more of the all-terrain market and supply more products to our dealers. With the growth of the SUV and light truck segments expected to continue, we can help our base of more than 3,500 independent tire dealers capture more market share."

Additional key features of both tires include the following:

3D Sipes and Silica tread compound work to provide exceptional responsive handling in wet weather conditions.

work to provide exceptional responsive handling in wet weather conditions. Alternating Shoulder Scallops are built into the shoulder design, allowing the tire to dig into tough terrains for increased traction.

are built into the shoulder design, allowing the tire to dig into tough terrains for increased traction. Tusk Grooves designed to create the perfect void to rubber ratio and keep the tread clear of mud and dirt through the support of stone ejector ribs in the grooves for increased all-terrain traction.

designed to create the perfect void to rubber ratio and keep the tread clear of mud and dirt through the support of stone ejector ribs in the grooves for increased all-terrain traction. Sound Block Technology (SBT), a system of design characteristics that collectively change the harmonics of the tire during on-road driving via tread block placement and sound barrier nodules in the outer shoulder for a quiet, comfortable ride.

Beyond the hearty construction and quality materials, the make-it-your-own customization and the all-terrain versatility, both Terra Trac ATX tires are backed by Hercules' industry leading Hercules Performance Promise, which offers 60,000-mile treadwear coverage, a 45-day "Trust Our Ride" test drive, road hazard protection and a guarantee of workmanship and materials.

About Hercules Tires

Hercules Tires is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted Hercules to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value.



Hercules is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

