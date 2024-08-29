HERCULES TIRES OFFERS FALL REBATE TO U.S. CUSTOMERS

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tires is offering a fall rebate opportunity to its consumers in the United States from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, 2024. Customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

As the weather cools and road conditions become more unpredictable, having reliable, high-quality tires is crucial. Hercules offers a diverse selection of tires dedicated to delivering the performance and durability customers need to confidently navigate any road condition.

Hercules Tires 2024 Fall U.S. Consumer Rebate

"We understand the importance of reliable tires, especially as we head into the fall and winter months," said Josh Simpson, president of Hercules Tires. "Our Fall Rebate Offer is designed to provide consumers with a great opportunity to buy and try Hercules Tires, a

Consumers can find a Hercules Tires retailer near them by visiting www.herculestire.com/where-to-buy/ .

Qualifying tires include:

For full details about the Fall 2024 rebate please visit, www.herculestire.com/rebate .

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestires.com or follow on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

