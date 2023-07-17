Hercules Tires Unveils Enhanced Raptis RT-6 and Raptis RT-6X for Unparalleled All-Season Ultra-High Performance

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tire and Rubber Company today announced the launch of its revamped Raptis series, featuring the groundbreaking Raptis RT-6 and Raptis RT-6X. These new additions succeed the previous Raptis R-T5 and offer two distinct product lines with a wide range of options, meeting the demands of the growing Ultra High-Performance (UHP) all-season market. 

"We are excited to introduce the Raptis RT-6 and Raptis RT-6X to the market. These tires represent a significant advancement in performance and technology, providing drivers with unmatched handling, longevity and confidence on the road," said Steven Liu, Vice President of Product Development at Hercules Tires. "Whether you're driving a sports car, luxury SUV or crossover CUV, these tires deliver the perfect combination of performance, durability and control, all at a competitive price." 

Key features and advancements in the Raptis RT-6 and Raptis RT-6X include: 

  • Increased Tire Life: Proprietary temperature control system dissipates heat to prevent breakdown, ensuring exceptional tire longevity. 
  • Dry Grip Performance: The enlarged contact patch improves overall tread life and delivers outstanding dry grip performance. 
  • Improved Traction: Ultra-high performance for wet conditions and winter weather, providing superior traction and control. 
  • Braking Control: 3D sipes offer greater control and tighter cornering, enhancing braking performance and handling. 
  • Better Handling: The tires offer improved stopping power on both wet and dry surfaces, delivering exceptional handling in any season. 
  • Stylish Design: The asymmetrical tread pattern not only provides flair but also ensures optimal function and performance. 

The Raptis RT-6 and Raptis RT-6X set new standards in performance and versatility. The Raptis RT-6 boasts the highest traction grading possible with a 500 AA A UTQG rating and accommodates rim diameters from 16" to 20".

For Crossover CUVs, the Raptis T-6X takes the spotlight with its impressive 600 A A UTQG rating and compatibility with rim diameters of 19" to 20".

The Raptis series is backed by the Hercules Performance Promise warranty, offering up to 60,000 miles of treadwear coverage, Road Hazard protection, "Trust our Ride" 45-day Trial, and a protection policy for Workmanship and Materials. 

For more information about Hercules Tires, visit RaptisTires.com. 

About Hercules Tires:
Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. 

