Herd & Grace Announces the Launch of Gundagai Lamb as Part of Curated Cuts Collection

Brand's new premium cut is the highest quality and best tasting lamb

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herd & Grace – the new premium delivery service for high-quality steaks sourced from pastures located in Australia and Tasmania – has launched Gundagai Free Range Lamb as part of their subscription box offering. Served at the finest restaurants around the world and now at home, this is a great addition for those looking for premium meat without the hassle.

Herd & Grace – the new premium delivery service for high-quality steaks sourced from pastures located in Australia and Tasmania – has launched Gundagai Free Range Lamb as part of their subscription box offering.

"These lambs are the most tender and flavorful cuts on the market. Each lamb is selected and graded based on age, feed, stress levels and quality of life, objectively being the highest quality of lamb available," said Jason Latshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Herd & Grace. "The lamb is so mouthwatering and flavorful, a simple garlic, olive oil and fresh herb marinade makes this the star of the show."

What makes the Gundagai Lamb a cut above others is in the name. Gundagai, a region on the Eastern slopes of New South Wales' Riverina, is known for its pure air and lush pastures which makes it the ideal place for Aussie lambs to roam freely. Each lamb is graded for overall health and wellbeing, ensuring that only products which meet the highest standards are labeled Gundagai. Furthermore, these lambs are scored on the GLQ Score system, taking the intramuscular fat content and combining it with the lean meat yield. Gundagai Lambs receive a GLQ 5+ score, meaning there is a higher lean meat yield with delicious marbling compared to standard lamb cuts on the market. This gives the meat silky and flavorful bite after bite, with no wasteful excess fat.

Sourced from ethical farms within the world's best regions for raising beef and lamb, all Herd & Grace products are also Halal certified – humanely handled during all aspects of production. For more information about Gundagai Lamb, visit https://herdandgrace.com/lamb

Herd & Grace subscription boxes start at $135 for a robust offering of Aussie select cuts. Also included in each box are recipe ideas and preparation methods, making a restaurant-quality dinner easy for even the most novice of home cooks.

To get Herd & Grace delivered to your doorstep and browse their extensive selection of curated subscription boxes, access their selection here . For more information, visit https://herdandgrace.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Herd & Grace

Herd & Grace is a premium delivery service for high-quality steaks sourced from pastures located in Australia and Tasmania. Their environmentally-conscious steaks are featured in Michelin and AAA rated fine dining steakhouses and eateries. Herd & Grace partners with family-run business Greenham Tasmania to bring great steaks to your doorstep.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Herd & Grace