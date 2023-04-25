Herd & Grace Partners with Chef Sarah Glover

Native Aussie Chef joins Herd & Grace as a brand ambassador bringing fresh recipes and inspired cooking techniques

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herd & Grace – the new premium delivery service for high-quality steaks sourced from pastures located in Australia and Tasmania – has partnered with renowned Australian chef Sarah Glover as their new chef and brand ambassador.

Sarah Glover is an accomplished chef and cookbook author from Tasmania, Australia. She is known for her unique approach to cooking over live fire, using fresh and local ingredients to create unforgettable meals. Her philosophy of simple, honest cooking aligns perfectly with Herd & Grace’s commitment to providing high-quality, sustainably-raised meats, free of GMOs and hormones.

"We're thrilled to have Sarah Glover as our new chef and brand ambassador," says Jason Latshaw, CEO of Herd & Grace. "Her passion for live fire cooking and dedication to sustainable, local ingredients is a perfect match with our values at Herd & Grace. We can't wait to see the incredible dishes that she will create using our curated cuts of meat, and how she will inspire others to master the grill this summer."

Chef Sarah adds, "I believe in the importance of sourcing ingredients ethically and cooking with intention, and this Australian beef and lamb is the quality that you find in Michelin and AAA rated fine dining restaurants around the world. And the taste and tenderness of these proteins, you just won't find any better. Being a part of Herd & Grace is like having a bit of my heritage that I'm able to share with family and friends. Also, I grew up around farms and ranches like this, they're a huge part of Tasmania, they mean so much to me personally — so I love being a part of this effort to create more markets for them, to preserve their simple, natural way of life."

Further, her latest cookbook, "The Open Skies Cookbook: A Wild American Road Trip", which was released last week, is a testament to her love of outdoor cooking and her ability to create unique dishes that elevate each ingredient. Glover's expertise and creativity make her an ideal partner for Herd & Grace, who is dedicated to providing customers with top-quality proteins that have been expertly crafted to deliver specific flavor, marbling and texture, all while maintaining Old World sustainable farming practices.

To get Herd & Grace delivered to your door, and browse their extensive selection of curated subscription boxes, access their selection here . For more information, visit https://herdandgrace.com or follow them and Chef Sarah on Instagram at @herdandgrace and @misssarahglover.

About Herd & Grace

Herd & Grace is a premium delivery service for high-quality proteins sourced from pastures located in Australia and Tasmania. Their environmentally-conscious proteins are featured in Michelin and AAA rated fine dining steakhouses and eateries. Herd & Grace partners with family-run farms and ranches to bring great proteins to your doorstep.

About Sarah Glover

Sarah Glover is an internationally renowned chef, author and explorer, who has traveled the world in search of epic food and wild adventures. As a classically trained chef and pastry chef who has worked in Tasmania, Sydney and New York City, Sarah brings skill to fire-side cooking, scaling windswept cliffs and salty stretches of beach to create simple, uncomplicated and seriously tasty food. She is the author of several cookbooks and owner of the Wild Kitchen, a catering company founded on extraordinary events, cooked up under the stars.

