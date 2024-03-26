HerdDogg Inc. Successfully Closes Venture Equity Fundraise, Fueling Growth and Innovation

SEWARD, Neb., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HerdDogg Inc., the leader in data-driven livestock management, announced today the closure of its Series A-4 Preferred Equity financing, securing a significant investment to accelerate commercialization and fuel innovative hardware and data solutions for the beef and dairy industries.

HerdDogg logo

The equity fundraise was led by Serra Ventures and Wonder Fund North Dakota, with additional investments from Innova Memphis, Open Prairie, Sheldon Group, Trailhead Capital, and Lever VC. This group of investors' expertise and extensive resource network will provide HerdDogg with support and guidance as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"We're excited to continue our investment in HerdDogg as its growth accelerates," said Rob Schultz, managing partner at Serra Ventures, "The company's unique hardware and data platform make it well positioned to be a game changer for animal health and traceability."

"We're proud to invest in HerdDogg as it expands in North Dakota," said Kevin O'Leary of Wonder Fund of North Dakota, "The company will bring technology and other high-value jobs to the state while assisting cattle producers worldwide reduce operational costs and increase profitability."

For more information about HerdDogg, please visit www.herddogg.com .

About HerdDogg Inc.:

HerdDogg, the leader in data-driven livestock management, provides dairy and beef producers with its patented Bluetooth ear tags and data platform to give producers the visibility and data they need to make more money from every animal they raise.

About Serra Ventures:

Serra Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies throughout the U.S. and in selected international regions. The Serra AgTech fund partners with entrepreneurs to build technology businesses which improve efficiencies in the food and agriculture industry. Serra Ventures has offices in San Diego, Chicago, Park City, and Champaign, Illinois. The managing partners are former successful entrepreneurs who seek to serve their portfolio companies with real-world insight, hard work, and a valuable network.

About Wonder Fund North Dakota:

Wonder Fund North Dakota is a partnership between O'Leary Ventures (OLV) and the North Dakota development Fund (NDDF) managing a $45 million direct investment program aimed at bolstering economic growth in the state by investing in early-stage businesses. O'Leary Ventures is a generalist venture capital investment platform managed by Kevin O'Leary and his team with a diverse track record of investing across many business sectors. As an investor for over three decades and as a host of hit TV series Shark Tank and Dragon's Den, O'Leary has invested in many early-stage companies and has a proven track record of identifying and supporting great entrepreneurs with outstanding executional skills.

Contact: [email protected], (833) 437-3364

SOURCE HerdDogg