HERDEZ® Brand Redefines What Makes a Great Cookout: New Asada Line Brings the Bold Flavors of Mexico's Grilling Tradition to Kitchens Everywhere

While carne asada is often found on restaurant menus, true asada is a ritual—a gathering of friends and family over fire, citrus and spice. The HERDEZ® brand is helping bridge the gap for home cooks who crave those deep, authentic flavors but lack the hours to marinate from scratch.

"We wanted to capture the soul of the Mexican grill and make it accessible for the way people actually cook today," said Diana De Loza, senior director of retail marketing at MegaMex. "Whether you're a pitmaster on a charcoal grill or a busy parent using an air fryer to get dinner on the table quickly, the flavors of the new HERDEZ® Asada line deliver that unmistakable bold flavor and charred finish that defines authentic Mexican food."

The flavor of the gilling season lineup

The HERDEZ® Asada line, with all products priced under $4, introduces bold, global flavor profiles that go beyond standard grocery aisle options to create a delicious and memorable meal:

Carne Asada Marinade and Pollo Asado Marinade: High-flavor liquid marinades that tenderize and infuse meat with traditional notes of lime, garlic and chiles in as little as 30 minutes.

High-flavor liquid marinades that tenderize and infuse meat with traditional notes of lime, garlic and chiles in as little as 30 minutes. Habanero Pineapple BBQ Sauce and Sweet & Tangy Mexican-Style BBQ Sauce: From a tropical, spicy-sweet glaze perfect for ribs or grilled shrimp to a vibrant, citrus-forward twist on traditional BBQ that elevates chicken and pork, the BBQ sauces pack a party of flavors for every meal.

From a tropical, spicy-sweet glaze perfect for ribs or grilled shrimp to a vibrant, citrus-forward twist on traditional BBQ that elevates chicken and pork, the BBQ sauces pack a party of flavors for every meal. Carne Asada and Pollo Asado Taco Seasonings: Perfect for a high-heat sear on the stovetop, flame grilling on the barbeque, or seasoning vegetables and fire-roasted corn.

From backyard grills to air fryers

Recognizing the rise of at-home cooking, the HERDEZ® Asada line is formulated to perform across multiple heat sources. The marinades are specifically designed to caramelize beautifully in air fryers, skillets, and under broilers, ensuring that just-off-the-grill char and flavor no matter how you cook.

The HERDEZ® Asada line is now available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. To learn more about HERDEZ® products, visit www.herdeztraditions.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About the HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand was founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences are at the forefront of its success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, HERDEZ®, DON MIGUEL®, CHI-CHI'S®, LA VICTORIA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, EMBASA®, DEL FUERTE®, and BÚFALO® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

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SOURCE MegaMex Foods