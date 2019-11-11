HerdX And UPS Announce Global Logistics Partnership

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a dinner event Friday evening hosted by HerdX, with the support of the US Embassy in Japan, HerdX and UPS celebrated the announcement of a global logistics partnership at a historic dinner event featuring blockchain verified beef from the United States to Japan. This groundbreaking type of delivery method has huge implications toward the advancement of traceability and quality assurance for the entire food industry worldwide.

Terry Tutt, UPS Managing Director of Enterprise Accounts, and Ron Hicks, HerdX Founder and CEO, in Tokyo, Japan on Friday evening celebrating the international logistics partnership and blockchain verified beef shipment. Guests at the restaurant are able to scan a QR code on the menu to view additional information about the meat they are eating, including provenance mapping.

Over the past decade the market has shifted rapidly as data driven consumers are increasingly demanding to know more about the food they are buying. HerdX, as a third-party provider with a unique open source platform, works with every participant along the intricate supply chain in order to supply provenance data to the end consumer. By creating a blockchain partner network HerdX has been able to prove that the origins and journey of beef and lamb meat products are authentic and of higher quality.

UPS created a custom integrated visibility tool that plugs into HerdX's blockchain technology and provides live updates and authenticated data points throughout the shipment journey. For this special dinner event at Ruby Jack's, an ECN Hospitality steakhouse in Tokyo, USDA certified Black Angus beef by Creekstone Farms was shipped air freight wrapped in UPS Temperature True packaging from Kansas to Japan. This advanced packaging technology contains sensors that monitor and record temperature throughout the shipment from origin to destination. This data provides quality assurance that the meat never went above the required temperature.

Romaine Seguin, UPS President of Global Freight Forwarding, states, "We're committed to upholding HerdX's industry-leading quality assurance and traceability standards for all customers eyeing international growth moving forward."

Ron Hicks, HerdX Founder and CEO states, "UPS Logistics and Freight services more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, making it a perfect fit for HerdX. Our official international logistics partnership gives HerdX unprecedented scaling power, which in turn provides incredible expansion opportunities for American cattle producers. At the same time, we are thrilled to receive the support from the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, following the U.S. and Japan trade deal that was recently signed in New York in September of this year, expanding both United States and Japan market access to more farm, industrial, and digital products." Hicks continued, "The timing couldn't be more perfect to work together with both UPS and Japan companies to grow bilateral trade opportunities."

About HerdX

HerdX, an agri-tech and data company, created the first end-to-end solution from farm to table for beef and lamb products. Starting at the farm, the HerdView system tracks animal movement providing insights and herd management tools for farmers. A select piece of that data is uploaded to blockchain and travels through the entire supply chain where then the meat is presented to the customer at a restaurant or grocery store. The customer is able to scan a QR code on the menu to view verified health and provenance data of the meat they are eating.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business.

To learn more about HerdView products or the HerdX Taste of Trust program, visit HerdX. For more information about UPS Custom Brokerage services, visit UPS Custom Brokerage.

SOURCE HerdX Inc.

Related Links

https://herdx.com

