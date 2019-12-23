HerdX Inc. Ends Successful Year of International Growth with Corporate Promotion

"Blockchain traceability is a total buzzword right now in the food industry, but honestly it means very little if the health and history of the product being traced isn't verified at the farm level," says Jones. "There really is no other company in the world like HerdX, we are leading the way in providing truly authenticated traceability that starts with the raising of a healthier animal and can be scaled across the globe."

"We are now positioned to open up Canada and Mexico with the new USMCA agreement moving forward in addition to Australia this year, increasing digital trade for our company," states Ron Hicks, HerdX Founder and CEO. "Lauren is the leader we want to help with these new trading partners expanding our business even further."

About HerdX

HerdX, an agri-tech and data company, created the first end-to-end solution from farm to table for beef and lamb products. Starting at the farm, the HerdView system tracks animal movement providing insights and herd management tools for farmers. A select piece of that data is uploaded to blockchain and travels through the entire supply chain where then the meat is presented to the customer at a restaurant or grocery store. The customer is able to scan a QR code on the menu to view verified health and provenance data of the meat they are eating.

For more information visit herdx.com

