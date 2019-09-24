HerdX to Scale out to Over 200 American Livestock Producers in 2020

Hicks states, "It has been my desire since the start, to support farmers and ranchers who are environmentally conscious and deeply care about providing clean, healthy meat products for consumers. These exciting recent developments with 'legacy ranchers' across the U.S. have reduced our need for the early funding capital we previously expected as we are rolling out our systems faster than we thought."

HerdX has decided to cap its latest funding round to under $10M. HerdX believes its exponential growth over the past few months has significantly reduced its need for near term capital as revenue streams start to flow in.

The recent funding round was led by institutional investment groups, Monmouth Ventures and KBX Capital.

HerdX uses patented technology on farms to securely gather data to create operational efficiencies and enhance animal health through the HerdView™ system. The HerdX Taste of Trust™ solution utilizes blockchain to track the movement of meat through the supply chain, giving authenticated data to the end consumer. The consumer, at the restaurant or grocery store, is in turn able to "meet" the farmer through a QR code enabled landing page.

