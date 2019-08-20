Here Come the Logistics Bots: RPA Labs Automates Customer Interaction and Documentation Processes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new technology company, RPA Labs, has unveiled robotic process automation designed to speed up data entry, documentation, customer interactions, and other repetitive work for logistics and transportation companies.

Co-founded by industry veterans Matt Motsick and Suraj Menon, RPA Labs aims to automate many of the time-consuming, menial tasks of logistics work with cutting edge technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing. RPA Labs' innovative robotic process automation (RPA) can quickly align with a transportation company's existing ERP, CMS or accounting software, performing tasks as varied as inputting data, providing quotes, responding to emails and handling common customer requests.

The technology helps logistics companies move faster in meeting ever-increasing customer demands, said Motsick, who is RPA Labs' CEO. Artificial intelligence and machine learning "bots" free employees from back-office workflow processes, allowing them to do more impactful, creative work. RPA also reduces the "portal fatigue" workers experience from having to use multiple software programs at the same time.

"Robotic process automation has already taken root in other industries like financial services," Motsick said. "It's a perfect time for RPA to disrupt the logistics industry, given the amount of paperwork, documentation and around-the-clock customer interaction that global transportation requires."

RPA Labs' bots are quick learners, too. Menon, who is RPA Labs' Silicon Valley-based chief product and technology officer, said that, through machine learning and language processing, the bots can adapt to and master a client company's software and workflow processes within a few days.

"We're not another software platform that takes time and resources to implement," Menon said. "We just need system specs, and the artificial intelligence can go in and capture the information. It's a quick set-up and easy integration with any legacy system."

Motsick is no stranger to start-ups in the transportation industry. In 2007, he co-founded Catapult International, a freight management software company based in Lenexa, KS. Under Motsick's leadership, Catapult grew from three to 150 employees, and more than 25,000 software users, before he and his partner sold the company to global software provider Mercator in 2015.

Menon is a seasoned engineering leader with more than 16 years of experience developing and designing software for Silicon Valley companies like PayPal, PayClip and Allcargo Logistics. He's a recognized innovator with three patents granted, and three more pending. Menon's industry expertise includes fin-tech, machine learning, security and distributed systems.

