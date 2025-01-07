Here Comes A New Challenger: Medion AG - A Lenovo Company, Launches the Iconic Arcade Street Fighter™ Arcade Machine - Pre-Orders Now Open

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Iconic Arcade, a brand reshaping the home arcade gaming experience, has launched its latest product offering: the Street Fighter™ XXL Arcade Machine. Backed by technology giant Medion AG, this premium arcade cabinet is equipped with 14 games and features two iconic artwork variations—a Street Fighter™ Alpha 2 inspired design and a Street Fighter™ II: The World Warrior edition. Available for pre-order now at major retailers with an MSRP of $699, the product is making waves at CES 2025 in Las Vegas as it redefines the home arcade market.

The Street Fighter XXL Arcade Machine, is a 9/10 scale replica of a full-size arcade unit, designed to deliver the authentic look and feel of traditional arcade cabinets while minimizing its footprint for home use.

Officially powered by the Raspberry Pi 5, the machine delivers unparalleled performance and flexibility for retro gaming enthusiasts. Featuring HDMI Out functionality, it allows players to effortlessly record or broadcast gameplay, paving the way for arcade-style esports and creating new opportunities for competitive gaming communities.

The collaboration brings together Medion AG, Eldohm, Media1UP and Arcade PR to create a product that seamlessly blends nostalgic gaming with cutting-edge technology.

"Partnering with Medion AG, a leader in the gaming and computing space, is a game-changer for Iconic Arcade," said Pieter van den Bosch, CEO of Eldohm. "Equally important is the opportunity to work closely with Media1UP whose expertise and extensive network have been essential pieces of the puzzle for the modern home arcade market's existence. The 9/10 scale captures the magic of full-sized arcade gaming. With an MSRP of $699, this machine is designed to deliver premium performance and accessibility to fans everywhere."

"Street Fighter has always been about iconic rivalries, unforgettable moments, and legendary gameplay," said Michiel van der Vliet, Divisional Director of Sales for Medion AG. "Working closely with the community has been integral to every step of this project. A successful gaming brand thrives on community engagement, and this partnership elevates that principle while defining the next chapter in home arcade gaming."

Expanding the Lineup

Throughout the year, Iconic Arcade will unveil additional licenses and titles, including some of the best-selling arcade games of all time. The brand also plans to collaborate with other leading publishers and franchises, further expanding its offerings to delight gaming enthusiasts of all generations.

Key Features

MSRP $699 : Delivers premium arcade performance at an accessible price point.

: Delivers premium arcade performance at an accessible price point. 9/10 Scale Design: Captures the magic of full-sized arcade gaming.

Two Unique Artwork Variations: Street Fighter Alpha 2 and Street Fighter II: The World Warrior editions.

and editions. Equipped with 14 Games: Featuring exclusive, fully-licensed Capcom titles for home arcade fans.

Online Multiplayer and Leaderboards

Officially Powered by Raspberry Pi 5: Ensures superior performance and gaming flexibility.

HDMI Out Functionality: Ideal for recording or broadcasting gameplay, enabling content creators and supporting arcade-style esports.

Pre-Orders Open Now: Available at all major retailers and online at Iconic Arcade's Website.

To see the arcade in person, or to schedule media briefings and interviews, contact David McIntosh, Founder & CEO of Arcade PR: [email protected].

The Street Fighter Arcade Machine will ship starting in Q2 2025 through select retailers and online.

About Iconic Arcade

Iconic Arcade is a premier gaming brand dedicated to delivering authentic arcade experiences to modern homes. By combining retro-inspired design with cutting-edge technology, Iconic Arcade is redefining the home arcade market for a new generation of gamers.

About MEDION

MEDION is a leading German manufacturer of consumer electronics products and provider of digital services for everyone. The range includes smart multimedia products, telecommunications services and electronic accessories with an excellent price-performance ratio and an extensive after-sales service. MEDION has been part of the international Lenovo Group since 2011, a leading global technology company with customers in over 160 countries and successful worldwide with PCs, laptops, smartphones and servers.

© 2024 MEDION AG. All rights reserved.

MEDION, ERAZER and the corresponding logos are protected trademarks of MEDION AG in Germany and/or other countries. Other brands or product names are protected by the respective trademark holders.

About CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.

SOURCE Iconic Arcade