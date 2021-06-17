Here Comes the Fun… Hero Collector Launches the Beatles 2021 Advent Calendar!

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true Fab Four fashion with this spectacular The Beatles Advent Calendar! Designed to evoke some of The Beatles' most iconic artwork, this luxury box Advent calendar is presented in pop-art style with an eye-catching rainbow Beatles design.

Packed full of 24 high-quality festive gifts and accessories for true Beatlemaniacs, all exclusive for this year's Advent calendar, fans can discover a tea infuser shaped like the famous Yellow Submarine, a set of coasters with iconic Beatles 45 sleeve art and a brilliant Beatles bauble for hanging from your tree - as well as lots more collector-quality gifts to celebrate the festive season.

The Beatles Advent Calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any music lover – from there to here, a Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year!

The Beatles Advent Calendar will be available from September 2021, but is available for pre-order now here: Herocollector.com/advent. It's priced at $129.95 in the U.S. and 99.99 British Pounds in the UK.

For more information on the Hero Collector range, head to: www.HeroCollector.com

Media Contact

Ian Spelling

201-391-2299

[email protected]

SOURCE Hero Collector