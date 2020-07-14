HERE Mobility Boosts Pre-Booked Airport Taxi Offering on Booking.com in the US and Europe Through New Partnership

AMSTERDAM, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com , one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, and HERE Mobility , the world's first neutral and open global mobility marketplace, announced a new strategic partnership, that will eventually give travelers using the Booking.com app and platform access to an additional 1.3 million vehicles in 70 cities across the US and Europe.

As part of Booking.com's commitment to harness the latest technology to enable travelers to seamlessly book a wider variety of transportation solutions during their trips, starting in July the partnership with HERE Mobility will significantly increase the breadth of choice in Booking.com's current airport taxi offering, which has been steadily growing over the past three years. Currently, Booking.com customers can arrange a ride to and/or from the airport via the app in over 800 cities around the world.

HERE Mobility's neutral and open smart mobility marketplace aggregates all transportation options, including taxis and private hires. The company connects real-time transportation supply with rider demand, driving efficiency and democratization within the industry ecosystem. Leveraging the very latest innovations, the HERE Mobility marketplace supports mobility suppliers and helps them compete in the fast-moving era of ride-hailing. As consumer preferences change, HERE Mobility also enables supply partners to offer more sustainable transportation options.

Committed to enhancing the customer experience, HERE Mobility is an industry leader in vetting and approving fleets and drivers, ensuring a safe and high-quality service. Live driver tracking adds an additional layer of security to an already robust and thorough registration system.

David Adamczyk, Managing Director of Rides within Booking.com's Transport Division, said, "Our ultimate aim is to make using transport as easy and frictionless as possible, whether you're planning ahead or getting around in-trip, no matter where you are in the world. As travelers start dreaming about taking trips again, and given the current environment, we know that many will opt for a taxi or car service over taking public transport. By continuing to build out our offering, our aim is to provide a useful and timely service to travelers that will continue to be relevant over the long-term.

"As our range of transportation services continues to grow, it's really exciting to be working with HERE Mobility. They have the ability and capacity to connect our platform to fleets across the world – quickly and efficiently, allowing us to significantly scale our rides offering and serve even more Booking.com customers around the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with such a well-known player in the travel space to provide a smooth end-to-end solution for users worldwide through our Marketplace," said Liad Itzhak, Head of HERE Mobility. "Mobility as a Service is now more important than ever before, both in daily life and when traveling abroad, as people seek to get from door to door safely and efficiently. Together, we are ensuring travelers receive a seamless and secure experience."

Utilizing its unique scale and experience, Booking.com partners with global transport suppliers, both directly and through platform providers, to give travelers intuitive access to the relevant, personalized transport options they're looking for. Already, travelers can pick up a rental car in over 160 countries, hail a ride in 8 Southeast Asian markets – and, through an ongoing pilot, buy and use public-transport tickets in 26 cities across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and North and South America all through their Booking.com app.

Booking.com's all-encompassing ambition is to connect the trip: giving travelers a single platform they can use to book, pay for and manage every element of every trip, from accommodation and transport to experiences and attractions.

About Booking.com :

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 29 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.6 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

About HERE Mobility:

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem in order to achieve mobility efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real time to empower people and businesses worldwide.

By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide. Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace with a total of more than 2.5 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in 100 cities worldwide including LA, Chicago, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bogota and Sao Paolo and is expected to launch in many more in the coming months. Learn more .

