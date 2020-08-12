HERE Studio Launches Framework

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative powerhouse HERE Studio is excited to announce the launch of a new arm of its business, HERE Framework, a strategy development program for brands at different stages in their lifecycle. Developed from over a decade of launching brands and working alongside multiple teams, HERE Framework offers a highly customizable range of comprehensive modules to engage in.

Brands complete the selected Framework modules and emerge with tailored, action-oriented toolkits that they may apply to their specific business case. HERE Framework acts as an extension of the organization's team – offering expertise and proven methods to help new brands reach success and established brands revitalize their efforts.

The Framework modules include Immersive Discovery, Go-To-Market Strategy, Research & Development, Branding and Creative, Supply Chain, Financials, Investment and Framework Retention. Modules range from $20k to $40k, with the investment module priced at 5% of total funds raised.

"We saw a need with our clients for a one-stop-shop for brands," shares founder Alex Matthews. He continues, "We act as an extension of the brand's team – working closely with them to help achieve their sales and business goals."

Case studies include the brands

Only Skin, VINA, MTN WATER, and De La Calle.

"Danielle, Alex and the team at HERE have been an incredible resource in helping us get past the biggest challenges any new brand faces when going to market."

- Raul Diaz, MTN WTR.

COO Danielle Calabrese states, "We are excited to bring this offering to market, as we have seen what an impact it has for our clients."

About HERE FRAMEWORK

HERE Framework is a strategy development program for brands at different stages in their lifecycle. Developed over a decade of launching brands and working alongside multiple teams, HERE Framework offers a highly customizable range of comprehensive modules to enroll in. Brands will complete the selected Framework modules and emerge with tailored, action-oriented toolkits that they may apply to their specific business case.

www.herestudio.co @herestudio_

SOURCE HERE Framework

Related Links

https://www.herestudio.co

