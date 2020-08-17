Here To Serve Announces Nine-Month and Q3 Earnings

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) ("HTSC") is pleased to announce nine-month earnings of $362,034, or $0.01 per share, and third quarter earnings of $323,653, or $0.01 per share, and for the periods ended June 30, 2020.

Revenues amounted to $494,990 and $283,965 for the nine- and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

According to Paul Riss, CEO of HTSC, "We are pleased to report a profitable quarter to our fellow shareholders. Our newly formed division, Executive Industries, was a profitable addition to the company's operations. We find ourselves now with large portfolio positions in Agri-Dynamics Inc., a mining and exploration company trading under the symbol OTC:AGDY and ATWEC Technologies Inc., a growing security firm trading under the symbol OTC:ATWT. We are providing substantial consulting, marketing and advisory services to these firms and believe they will become attractive assets in the months and years to come, enhancing our balance sheet as we grow together."

"The company is firing on all cylinders and our customer and vendor partners have multiplied in the past nine months," continued Mr. Riss. "The demand for Executive Industries' services from small public companies has been tremendous. We plan to invest heavily in moving all company subsidiaries and divisions forward expeditiously. We are also making adjustments to our business model as opportunities present themselves. We look forward to announcing a timely and industry needed acquisition in the coming days that we believe will help us substantially grow shareholder value."

The quarterly report is available on https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as three entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus"), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Novus is a California-based licensed construction company. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, Gigahomes, modular homes and greenhouses and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

