Here To Serve Hires Geophysicist for Nickel Exploration

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") has engaged Sharp Geophysical Solutions to evaluate, interpret and deliver Geosoft Maps, ARCGIS Shape files, and KMZ files for viewing with Google Earth, accompanied by a digital report, so that Fortune has the best available data to drill on its 5,100 acres of mining claims in the mineral-rich Gowan Township.

The EM and magnetic data will be reviewed in light of the high-grade historical RC drill hole (FH-68) with intersection of 3.5% Ni and 1.25% Cu (till samples), regarding the apparent coincidence between conductors and faults and/or lithologic boundaries with respect to favorable areas of interest.

The scope of work includes transforming the older geophysical data into workable datasets and performing data processing, as required, to produce additional grid products with the end goal of retrieving the most information from the data. There will be a review of the conductors in profile form to delineate and rate the anomalies for five factors.

Shape. Does the anomaly represent a conductor which is flat, lying or dipping? Rate of decay. Does the anomaly represent a stronger or weaker conductor? Strike length. Is the feature defined by anomalies of short strike length (target size) or extensive (formational conductor)? Within formational conductors, are there changes in shape, dip direction, character, amplitude, rate of decay and conductivity? Are there any previously unidentified anomalies?

The geophysicist will also report on the coincidence of magnetic anomalies/structures and lithologic boundaries with respect to the EM anomalies, and look for structural control from the magnetic data which has an impact with respect to the EM data.

Fortune's strategic advisor, Charles Gryba, said "Brenda Sharp will analyze the Geoterrex magnetic and GEOTEM I 150 Hz 1987 X component channels and the Aerodat magnetic and 4 frequency EM and VLF 1991 data and give us the best possible advice on how to proceed with our drilling projects. We are confident that she can provide us with a fast path to find the next nickel and base-metal mines in Timmins."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Run by an experienced team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, Here To Serve Holdings Corp. formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired a mining project known as the Gowan project located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Gowan project is a nickel property in which company management and skilled technicians are moving quickly through the mining sequence. Through technology, science and the experts at Prairie Fire Enterprises, Fortune expects the Gowan project to be a massive nickel find.

SOURCE Here To Serve Holding Corp.