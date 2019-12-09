Here to Serve Holding Corp. Receives EOI from the L.A. Economic and Workforce Development Department

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus") has received an Expression of Interest ("EOI") BAVNID38319 from the City of Los Angeles to help develop and build a project known as the Lanzit opportunity site. The Lanzit site is a 9.9 acre vacant lot situated in South Los Angeles.

Novus is planning to submit a joint proposal with its strategic partners. The partners have scheduled a meeting or "summit" in Glendale, California being hosted at the offices of Stewart Title. Executive representatives from Logix Inc., E3 (Energy Efficient Equity Inc.), Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Zenith Engineering Inc., U-Stucco USA, First U.S Finance LLC, The Marisan Group Inc., CED Greentech and JNR2 Construction LLC plan to attend. Also in attendance will be a top level city official. The summit is coordinated by Novus, which will be represented by Mr. Cesar Herrera, President, and Mr. Joshua Reyes, veteran, community planner, COO and RMO.

The Novus partnership is designed to bring feasibility, economic benefit, diversity commitment, environmental benefit and a financial benefit to the Los Angeles community. Novus plans to provide the most energy efficient technologies in the construction industry today. The proposed structure is designed to be built from ICF (Insulated Concrete Forms), supplied by HTSC's wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc.

Mr. Herrera stated, "Our partner Logix Inc. is a highly sophisticated and technologically advanced manufacturer of ICF blocks. The R value of an ICF built structure is R24 or greater, making it an energy efficient and sustainable method of building. When combined with other technologies, the R value is significantly increased, making it energy efficient on a grand scale. Developers, brokers, contractors, suppliers, distributors, non-profit entities, sophisticated community planners and public and private investors are all working strategically to develop a state-of-the-art energy efficient community complex."

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. operates as two wholly owned subsidiary companies, ICF Industries Inc, and Novus Ordo Industries Inc. Novus is a construction company focused on residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities that use ICF under an exclusive distribution agreement with Logix Inc. in both Los Angeles and Riverside Counties in California. ICF Industries Inc. is a distribution, consulting and sales organization marketing ICF construction material internationally through its sales offices in Van Nuys, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Rye Brook, New York.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is dedicated to bringing ICF home and building construction to communities around the globe. Insulated Concrete Forms are the future of the building industry. ICFs create homes and businesses that are energy-efficient, fire-resistant, sound-proof, and durable. Properly constructed, they are tornado and hurricane-proof, and stand up to earthquake, fire, and other natural disasters equally well. ICF can also lead to a sustainable earth as heating and cooling costs are reduced by 50-70 percent. The company is run by industry professionals that are mass marketing ICF as a complete replacement to wood-built construction.

