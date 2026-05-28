Here We Play: Sacramento Launches Campaign for MLB Expansion Team

California capital unveils The Sacramento Pitch, backed by a fully entitled 50-acre stadium site and nearly $2 billion in public-private commitments

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Sacramento region today formally launches The Sacramento Pitch, its campaign for a Major League Baseball expansion franchise, backed by a fully entitled stadium site, significant public-private investment and the largest underserved major league sports market in the country. The effort positions Sacramento as a leading West Coast expansion candidate with site control, development readiness and financial momentum already in place.

The Greater Sacramento region today launches its campaign for a Major League Baseball expansion franchise, backed by a fully entitled stadium site, significant public-private investment and the largest underserved major league sports market in the country. Image Credit: The Sacramento Pitch

"When MLB moves forward on expansion, Sacramento will be impossible to ignore," said Mark Friedman, founder and chairman of Fulcrum Property and Board Chair of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. "We have the market, the site, the capital, and the community. Sacramento is ready to compete — and Sacramento is ready to win."

The campaign is anchored by a fully entitled 50-acre downtown site in West Sacramento that is designed to support a modern ballpark and mixed-use development. The site is controlled by the initiative's leadership. The project has identified nearly $2 billion in public-private funding, including $800 million in land and private investment and $1 billion in expected investment from the City of West Sacramento through a combination of tax increment financing, existing hotel taxes and additional sources. The City's investment would be generated solely by activity in the ballpark district. It would not impact the City's general fund or require a taxpayer vote.

Over 40 years, Sacramento's proposed ballpark district is projected to lead to $1.77 billion in new tax revenue, of which, $1 billion will be reinvested into the ballpark district and $770 million directed towards supporting schools, the county and other special districts.

"This is a defining moment for West Sacramento, and we're ready," said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. "Major League Baseball is already seeing firsthand the passion, energy, and civic pride that exists here. This region offers a practical and achievable path for long-term MLB success, and we have the financial capacity, community support, and clear vision needed to bring Major League Baseball permanently to West Sacramento. We're built for this. We're ready. Bring it on."

The Greater Sacramento region has a population of nearly 2.7 million and has grown roughly 10 percent over the past decade, faster than both California and the nation overall. 4.1 million people live within 50 miles. Greater Sacramento is the second fastest-growing employment market in the Western United States, adding more than 200,000 jobs since pandemic lows. The region is the 20th largest TV market in the country, with about 1.5 million TV households. It is the largest U.S. market with only one permanent Big 5 professional team.

Sacramento is home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings, which has seen a 99 percent sell through of tickets since 2021. The Pacific Coast League's Sacramento River Cats have also been based in the city since 2000 and have led the minor leagues in attendance ten times in that span. The region is also temporarily hosting the MLB's Athletics franchise until a permanent stadium is ready for them in 2028.

Leaders in the region have demonstrated operational readiness, competitive differentiation and proof of ability to execute on a project of this scale.

"Greater Sacramento has the fundamentals of a major league region with the upside of an underserved market," said Barry Broome, President & CEO of GSEC. "Sacramento is the largest media market in the country with only one major league sports team. The region's economy is accelerating, fueling the population growth needed to support a top-tier club and its fan and corporate base. We are a natural fit for an MLB expansion team."

A new organization, The Sacramento Pitch, has been formed to spearhead efforts around Sacramento's bid. The steering committee for the organization includes:

Chair, Mark Friedman, Founder and Chairman, Fulcrum Property Group

Honorary Co-Chair, Martha Guerrero, Mayor of West Sacramento

Honorary Co-Chair, Kevin McCarty, Mayor of Sacramento

Dusty Baker, Sacramento native and World Series Champion player and manager

Barry Broome, President & CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

Regina Cuellar, Chairwoman, Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians

Derrek Lee, Sacramento native and former Major League Baseball player

West Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem, District 4 Verna Sulpizio Hull

Matina Kolokotronis, COO, Sacramento Kings

Kevin McClatchy, Chairman of McClatchy and former owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Testa, President & CEO, Visit Sacramento

John Williams, Chairman, United Auburn Indian Community

"I have always believed Sacramento is a major league city. Throughout my career, I've traveled across the country, and there's something different about the people here. This community truly loves baseball," said World Series champion player and manager Dusty Baker. "For more than a century, this region has built a proud baseball legacy and developed generations of Major League Baseball players. I could not be more excited for the prospect of bringing a permanent MLB team here."

For more information about the bid and to keep updated on the latest developments, please visit: thesacramentopitch.com.

About The Sacramento Pitch

The Sacramento Pitch is a coalition of business, civic, tribal and community leaders working to bring a Major League Baseball expansion franchise to the Greater Sacramento region. Formed to spearhead Sacramento's MLB expansion efforts, the organization is leading a coordinated campaign to demonstrate the region's readiness to support a permanent Major League Baseball team through a fully entitled stadium site, strong public-private investment, proven fan support and one of the fastest-growing economies in the Western United States. For more information, visit thesacramentopitch.com.

About Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.

SOURCE The Sacramento Pitch