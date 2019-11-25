Here's the Best Apple Deals for Black Friday (2019): AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook & Apple TV Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday Apple deals, featuring savings on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple TV devices. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at The Consumer Post.

Best AirPods deals:

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best MacBook & Mac deals:

Best iPad deals:

Best Apple TV deals:

Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple is a name that is recognized by many for their consumer electronic products. Their most iconic is the Apple iPhone series which recently added the iPhone 11 to their selection. The sleek and portable Apple MacBook Pro and Apple iPad lines are also popular among those looking for a stylish yet powerful computer. Wearables like the Apple Watch and accessories like the Apple AirPods have been well-received, too.

How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.

The top Black Friday deals are typically found online. As a result, more and more shoppers now make their purchases online instead of in-store.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post