Here's The Best HP Laptop, PC & Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: HP Spectre, Envy, Omen & Pavilion Savings Researched by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on HP Envy, Spectre x360, Omen, Chromebook and Pavilion laptops.

Best HP laptop & Monitor deals:

Best HP Omen gaming deals:

Best HP Chromebook deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page . Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Earlier this year, HP introduced the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the HP Spectre x360 featuring portable power with tablet mode. The HP Envy 13 still offers the best value for money, although the HP Chromebook 14 is the better laptop for Chrome OS users. Casual gamers can turn to the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 and HP Omen 17 outside of HP ultrabook lines. In terms of desktop computers, the HP Z2 Mini G4 and HP Omen Obelisk are a must-buy.

Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Most Black Friday sales are available up until Cyber Monday the week after. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer new online-only deals and other special promotions that are typically focused on electronics and popular household items.

Amazon noted that Cyber Monday 2018 was its biggest sales event ever at the time.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab