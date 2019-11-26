Here's The Best iPad Black Friday 2019 Deals: Apple iPad Mini, Pro & Air Savings Researched by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple iPad Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on Apple iPad Pro, Mini & Air models listed below by the deals experts at Deal Tomato.

Best iPad deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With just over a pound in weight, the new Apple iPad Pro is a very convenient device to bring anywhere. Consumers can use it to run a business, create new projects, or play HD games on its 12.9 inch display compared to the 9.7 inch display of the previous model. For more portability, the iPad mini 4 or the iPad Air are good alternatives. The iPad mini 4, the latest iPad mini offering from Apple, has a 7.9 inch display, up to 128GB storage, and an M8 coprocessor. The iPad Air, on the other hand, has a 9.7 inch display with up to 128GB storage, and the same M8 coprocessor.

How long can shoppers find Black Friday deals at Walmart and Amazon? As the actual date of Thanksgiving shifts every year, so do the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday is on November 29th while Cyber Monday falls on December 2nd.

Black Friday deals are posted on Amazon from the beginning of November through to early December. Amazon posts new deals regularly over the course of the Black Friday sales week. Walmart's Early Deals Drop also offers shoppers early holiday season deals. From October 25th until early December, items such as electronics, gaming, sporting goods, toys, and furniture, are available at discounted prices at Walmart.com. Online deal hunters get a headstart at Walmart, with holiday offers normally appearing on the retailer's website the night before Thanksgiving. The launch of in-store deals usually occurs the next day.

Deals continue through Cyber Monday at all the big online retailers, with Amazon often extending Cyber Monday to last an entire week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

