Here's The Best Nikon D3500, 3400, 850, 7500 & 750 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Nikon Camera & Lens Savings Researched by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best early Nikon deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on Nikon D3400, D3500, D5600, D850 & D750 cameras by clicking the links below.

Best Nikon deals:

● Save up to $930 on Nikon D3300, D3400, D3500, D5600, D7500 & D850 DSLR cameras at Amazon - featuring discounts on digital SLR camera bodies, lenses & complete kits

● Save up to 43% on Nikon D3400 DSLR cameras at Amazon - instant savings on the highly-rated entry-level digital SLR camera with 24.2MP image sensor and 1080p video

● Save up to $930 on Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with lens bundles deals at Amazon

● Save up to $500 on Nikon D850 FX-Format DSLR cameras at Amazon - save on the top-rated professional level DSLR camera with 4K UHD video recording and 45.7MP sensor

● Save up to $770 on Nikon D3500 DSLR cameras with lens bundles at Amazon

● Save up to $803 on Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Cameras at Amazon

● Save on select Nikon DSLR cameras, lenses, accessories & bundles - at B&H Photo Video

Black Friday sales are time limited.

Released in 2014, the Nikon D3300 remains as one of the best beginner DSLRs ever. The newer Nikon D3400 carries more playback options but the D3300 still wins over its successor. The latest Nikon D3500 emulates the best design features of the well-received Nikon D5600 but is lighter and more compact. None of these boast of a full-frame sensor like the Nikon D850 though.

How large of a discount do retailers offer on Black Friday deals? Most Black Friday deals involve large discounts on items across every product category. Last year, toys offered during the sales holiday were listed with an average saving of 31 percent, based on data recorded by Adobe Digital Insights.

As more shoppers shift towards making online purchases during Black Friday, top retailers have started to offer their best deals on their websites. Last year, a study by Deloitte reported that half of all surveyed shoppers favored online shopping over retail outlets (with only 36% answering otherwise).

