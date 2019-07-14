Here's the Best Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Smartphone, iPad, Kitchen & TV Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019? Sales experts at Consumer Walk have identified the best Prime Day deals for shoppers across a wide range of categories. Find the best deals listed below.

Best Camera & Audio Deals:

Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:

Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:

Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Best Wearables Deals:

Best Gaming Deals:

Looking for more deals? Shop the entire Prime Day sale on Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page . Note that some deals are exclusively available to Prime members.

This year's sale will be the longest Prime Day event in Amazon's history, lasting 12 hours longer than last year's sale. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.

When is Prime Day? The sale begins at midnight PST (3am EST) on Monday, July 15 and will continue to run for 48 hours.

The team of online sales specialists at Consumer Walk help shoppers save money by tracking the best headphones, speaker, soundbar, action camera & more deals across the Prime Day sales event.

The Amazon Prime Day page is being constantly updated with new deals throughout the sale.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk