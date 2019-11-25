Here's The Best Smartphone Black Friday 2019 Deals: iPhone, Galaxy, Huawei, OnePlus Cell Phone Savings Researched by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best cell phone deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, OnePlus, Huawei, Motorola & LG mobile phone deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Deal Tomato.

Best iPhone deals:

Best Android deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page . Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Smartphone technology has become deeply ingrained in how modern society works. It's hard for a business to run or a professional to work without a cell phone these days. To meet this demand, many manufacturers old and new have released their own mobile lines, from the likes of America-based Apple to China-based Huawei.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? Holiday season shoppers each year take advantage of the considerable discounts on offer from Amazon and Walmart, the two biggest Black Friday retailers.

Over last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon customers ordered over 13 million fashion products and 18 million toys. Amazon displayed their customer-centric approach by offering free shipping to all US customers during last year's holiday sales season.

eMarketer reports that Walmart generated almost 132 million online visits during Black Friday last year. It capitalized on its massive footprint by offering click-and-collect options for holiday shoppers.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato