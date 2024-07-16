HERE'S TO US! HALESTORM & THREE CHORD UNLEASH NEW BESPOKE BOURBON

Grammy-Winning Rock Band Collaborates with Master Whiskey Maker Ari Sussman for a Unique Blend Aged in Cherry-Infused Barrels, Available for Pre-Order Now!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Chord Bourbon is excited to announce the release of its second custom collaboration with Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm, as part of their exclusive Backstage Series. This special edition once again pairs the innovative vision of Halestorm with the mastery of Whiskey Maker Ari Sussman to create a one-of-a-kind bourbon experience that seamlessly blends the arts of music and whiskey making.

Halestorm and Three Chord Bourbon Bottle Hastorm Backstage Series bottle front Halestorm and Three Chord Bourbon bottle back

In this latest release, the band worked with Ari Sussman to select a blend of straight bourbons from Tennessee and Indiana. These carefully chosen whiskeys, characterized by their easy-drinking yet complex profile, boast rich notes of baking spices, dark sugars, and roasted nuts. What sets this bourbon apart is its subsequent aging in a barrel that previously held "Cherry Bounce"—a unique spirit infused with cherries, whiskey, and baking spices. This additional maturation ensures the bourbon picks up subtle cherry notes, creating a harmonious fusion of flavors that mirrors Halestorm's ability to blend diverse musical influences into their celebrated sound.

"We are thrilled to embark on a second collaboration with Halestorm for the Three Chord Backstage Series. Halestorm's dedication to their craft and raw musicality perfectly align with the essence of the Three Chord ethos. This release channels the genuine spirit and energy that both Halestorm and Three Chord embody." - Neil Giraldo, Three Chord Bourbon Founder.

The label for this special release features cherry blossoms, a nod both to the whiskey's unique finishing process and an iconic jacket worn by lead vocalist Lzzy Hale. The inclusion of cherry blossoms symbolizes the delicate yet impactful blend of flavors that make this bourbon a standout in the Three Chord lineup.

Inspired by this release, Lzzy Hale wrote the following poem that can be found on the back label:

"In this moment of purgatory

In between Life and Death,

Beauty and violence

Survival and struggle

And Rock and Roll

I will savor the flavor, and let it dance on my tongue for as long as I can

Just to taste the sweet before the sting."

Whether you're a long-time bourbon enthusiast or a dedicated Halestorm fan, this limited release promises to deliver a spectacular sensory experience that you won't want to miss. Celebrate the marriage of rock and bourbon with this distinctive blend that captures the heart and soul of both worlds.

Halestorm's 2024 Backstage Series Release is now available for Online Pre-Order https://halestorm.mashnetworks.co/

Three Chord will be announcing another 10 releases in the 2024 Backstage Series line-up throughout the remainder of the Summer.

For more information about the Three Chord Backstage Series and this exclusive Halestorm release, visit www.ThreeChordBourbon.com or contact [email protected]

