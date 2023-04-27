Here's What Louisianans on Medicaid Need to Know about Redetermination

Louisiana Healthcare Connections encourages Medicaid beneficiaries to act early to confirm eligibility

BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care organization (MCO) in Louisiana, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is committed to ensuring Louisiana residents have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage. In line with its mission, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is providing its Medicaid members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines while encouraging them to act quickly and update their eligibility information to maintain their current health coverage.

Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination. Due to a proposal in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states may resume the process of redetermining individuals' Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

As a result, the Louisiana Department of Health, which provides health coverage for Louisiana will work with members to review and update their eligibility information. In late April 2023, Louisiana Medicaid will begin sending letters and renewal packets to members where more information is needed to determine if a member is still eligible. This will occur over a 12-month time period.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and resources available to help members maintain their coverage. As a first step, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is reminding members to review and update their household information (mailing address, cell phone number, email address) on www.healthy.la.gov.

"Maintaining health coverage is an essential step in helping all Louisianans access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said Jamie Schlottman, CEO & Plan President of Louisiana Healthcare Connections. "At Louisiana Healthcare Connections, we are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medicaid beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medicaid member or wish to learn more about Medicaid benefits in Louisiana, visit www.healthy.la.gov.

To learn more about Louisiana Healthcare Connections, visit www.louisianahealthconnect.com.

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

A Medicaid health plan serving the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Healthcare Connections was established in 2011 to provide the best benefits and programs possible in order to improve the overall health of the families and communities we serve. We are a healthcare company focused on identifying and removing institutional barriers to good health with sustainable solutions that reduce health disparities and create health equity. Through a family of engaged employees, dedicated providers and diverse community partners, we deliver care for the health of all with Medicaid Made Personal. For more information, visit www.louisianahealthconnect.com.

SOURCE Louisiana Healthcare Connections