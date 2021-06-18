Here's Your "Sold" Sign! New Blue Collar Auction on Circle TV Announces Comedian Bill Engvall as Host

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian Bill Engvall, known for his all-American charm and his signature "here's your sign" routine, will bring his personality to a new role as head auctioneer on "BLUE COLLAR AUCTION", a weekly series premiering on Circle TV. Engvall will engage viewers in a comedic "who wants it the most" competition as iconic items will be sold to the highest bidder.

Blue Collar Auction will be a weekly series featuring collectors' items, ranging from celebrity memorabilia to automobiles, that will be auctioned off to virtual buyers. Each week, episodes will feature select items that have a personal story attached to them as they cross the auction block.

"I love making people laugh," said host and Executive Producer Bill Engvall. "I'm a collector myself, so who knows? Maybe I'll even trick myself into buying something."

A co-production between Blue Collar Comedy Tour founders, Parallel Entertainment, and private equity-backed Venture 10 Studio Group, the series will air on Circle TV, the award-winning music and lifestyle network dedicated to celebrating everything country.

"Comedy and country pair well together, and that's why Circle TV is a great fit for this series," says Executive Producer Jennifer Riker. "Bill brings unparalleled wit and charm to everything he does, and this series will allow him to showcase his comedy in fun and unexpected ways."

Designed for those that love history as well as collectors of rare valuables, Executive Producers Bill Engvall, Jennifer Riker and JP Williams for Parallel, Executive Producers Hans Schiff and John Stevens for Venture 10 and Executive Producer / Showrunner Charles Steenveld promise a fun yet highly competitive series that will showcase iconic items up for grabs. Whether it's a guitar signed by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Aretha Franklin's stage-used microphone or Willie Nelson's Jeep Wagoneer, fans of famous stars and southern swag will get a rare opportunity to own these revered pieces of memorabilia.

According to Executive Producer Hans Schiff, "This will be a must-see for fans of hit shows like American Pickers & Pawn Stars, as well as the popular Barrett-Jackson & Mecum car auction coverage. We are excited to put a Blue Collar spin on the auction genre and know that Circle TV is the perfect home for the series."

"Bill brings his own brand of relatable entertainment to this series, not just with his comedy but in the items themselves – these will be collectibles that aren't just sports cars or super rare guitars, but things people would want to, and possibly could, add to their collection," said Evan Haiman, Circle Network's SVP of Content.

The project is represented by CAA's Dan Pine, along with Todd Weinstein and Mitch Federer of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein and Lezcano and Jimmy Kirkland of WZWLH, LLP.

For more information and announcements, please visit bluecollarauction.com.

About Parallel Entertainment:

Parallel Entertainment are the creators and producers of the iconic Blue Collar Comedy Tour series. The veteran production company found success in all aspects of entertainment, developing, financing and producing various television series, feature films, comedy specials and live events. The management arm of the company is responsible for the successful careers of many beloved comedians.

About Venture 10:

Venture 10 is a private equity backed studio recently formed by Former CAA agent Hans Schiff, John Stevens and investment firm Salem Partners. The studio specializes in producing factual content and partnerships with production companies and brands with formats ownership across traditional tv and digital.

About Circle:

Circle is the award-winning music and lifestyle network dedicated to celebrating everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. The network recently announced ad-support streaming distribution partnerships with Redbox, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, XUMO and VIZIO Free Channels, bringing its country lifestyle programming to millions more through TVs, smartphones and tablets. Named Digiday's 2021 Best Streaming TV Platform and Pollstar's #1 Livestreamer for 2020, Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.

