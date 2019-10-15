Herff Jones And Conference Carolinas Announce Exclusive Championship Ring Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, an achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, has been named the exclusive provider of championship rings for the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas in a four-year deal.

"Herff Jones is extremely honored to be selected as the official championship partner for the Conference Carolinas," said Ed McDaries, director of national accounts for Herff Jones. The all sports, all conference agreement consists of 12 member institutions in four states throughout the Southeast.

"Conference Carolinas has built a tremendous legacy, and we are proud to work alongside an organization so dedicated to developing its student-athletes in every aspect of their lives."

"We are thrilled to welcome Herff Jones to the team, starting this athletic year," said Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin. "It became clear early on that Herff Jones' values were a perfect fit match for our vision to develop student-athletes into champions in body, mind and soul. We look forward to building our partnership in the years to come."

"Designing a championship ring is all about capturing the experience for the players, coaches and administrators," said Herff Jones Sales Partner Andy Waters in South Carolina. "We look forward to collaborating with the Conference Carolinas in honoring the fortitude and success of its athletes."

ABOUT HERFF JONES

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 99 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE CAROLINAS

Conference Carolinas has a rich tradition in roots that dates back to its early initial inception on Dec. 6, 1930. The NCAA Division II athletics conference presently has member schools located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Conference Carolinas member institutions are Barton, Belmont Abbey, Chowan, Converse, Emmanuel, Erskine, King, Lees-McRae, Limestone, Mount Olive, North Greenville and Southern Wesleyan. Conference Carolinas believes in the development and formation of the whole person in body, mind and soul. Our students are nationally recognized for their extraordinary success in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of NCAA competition. Please visit conferencecarolinas.com to learn more about Conference Carolinas.

