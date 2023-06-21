Herff Jones Exceeds Graduation Delivery Expectations for Spring 2023

News provided by

Herff Jones

21 Jun, 2023, 16:25 ET

Leading regalia supplier accomplishes on-time delivery rate of 99.8% and helps fulfill 15 competitor accounts

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, successfully closed out the spring 2023 commencement season with a 99.8% on-time delivery rate of regalia orders.

Under the new leadership of Herff Jones President Ron Stoupa and Andy Penca, Executive Vice President of Operations, Supply Chain & Customer Support, Herff Jones has implemented new processes, planning and technology to improve the quality and standard of its services and products over the past 12 months. As a result, the leading regalia supplier is on pace to achieve a near-perfect delivery rate for 2023 and has helped fulfill 15 competitor accounts so far this year.

"Helping students celebrate and recognize their achievements is at the forefront of our mission at Herff Jones, and we are glad to partner with schools, even if we don't currently work together, to ensure every graduate has a cap & gown to wear as they walk across the stage," Stoupa said. "Herff Jones has been serving students for more than 100 years, and it is an honor to walk alongside them as they celebrate this significant achievement."

While caps & gowns are the most prominent graduation feature, Herff Jones is also the proud supplier of yearbooks, jewelry (class rings, etc.), frames and fine paper products (announcements, diplomas, thank you cards). All divisions proved a successful delivery, maintaining the company's promise to students and long-standing tradition of celebrating student achievement.

The plants have already begun preparing for summer operations and focusing on inventory, return processing and process improvements for the 2024 school year. As Herff Jones forges into the year ahead, the company will maintain its reputation of offering quality products, with outstanding customer service, but also expanding to offer more innovative graduation products to ensure every student feels celebrated and included.

About Herff Jones
Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable student experiences. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products includes class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com. Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

SOURCE Herff Jones

Also from this source

Herff Jones to Accommodate More Graduates With New Grad Cap Remix Collaboration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.