Herff Jones Partners with West Point to Produce Historic Class Rings

WEST POINT, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones recently secured its contract with the first American school to ever adopt a class ring in 1835 – The United States Military Academy at West Point (USMA).

Herff Jones will become the exclusive class ring provider for West Point Cadets graduating from the USMA in 2025. Senior Cadets (or "firsties") are awarded their class rings at a special ceremony – Ring Weekend – at the beginning of their senior year, and throughout the year, the ring serves as a symbol of their commitment to graduate from the USMA. The West Point class ring is an esteemed tradition that signifies the rare, everlasting bond created at USMA, the values and standards Cadets pledge to uphold and their future careers serving in the United States Army.

Cadets design their elaborate senior class rings several months before Ring Weekend. Herff Jones built a custom appointment app for USMA so Cadets can conveniently schedule time to customize and order their ring. During each appointment, Herff Jones will walk each cadet through the entire process, showcasing each ring's metal quality and stone selection. Additionally, Cadets can select gifts such as charms, crest pins, cuff links and lapel pins and create keepsakes for their family and themselves, allowing them to fully embrace the sacred history and tradition that began at West Point.

"The honor and prestige that surrounds the long-standing tradition of the West Point ring is unmatched in the collegiate space," said John Albrecht, Herff Jones Director of Sales, Championship Rings and National Accounts. "The entire Herff Jones family considers this partnership to be an incredible honor, and we are fully committed to the quality and service that the USMA expects from us. We look forward to serving the administration, faculty and Cadets on the West Point campus, and the excitement is contagious!"

Herff Jones is a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services. To learn more about Herff Jones and its offerings visit www.herffjones.com.

About Herff Jones
Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable student experiences. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products includes class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

