Herff Jones Virtual Learning Sessions Hit It Big With Yearbook Staffs

Hundreds of advisers from across the country tune in to hear from other top, long-time advisers to discuss hot topics like getting great photos from a distance, changing coverage plans to meet changing environments, and building a culture when face-to-face isn't the norm. Each week's webinar is themed and led by a new guest speaker with a Q&A at the end.

"I really appreciated the opportunity to hear ideas from others in the same situation. I took notes to apply to our book, and I plan on using ideas on content creation and staff management," explained Melanie Patrick, an adviser at Dalton High School in Georgia. "With our staff operating very differently, anything to help overcome the challenges of 2020-21 is very helpful. I'm advising my ninth book, but everyone has a new situation this year. It's definitely been an adjustment." Patrick cited information on crowdsourcing content and creative coverage ideas as some of her favorite takeaways.

Year in and year out, Herff Jones anticipates the needs of our customers and presents tools, resources and educational opportunities designed to elevate the experience for those who capture the school year for the entire community. In a year like no other, unplanned resources were made available and leveraged by thousands of yearbook staffs across North America, including an online e-learning toolkit, a complimentary COVID-19 coverage tip-in, virtual workshops and trainings for staffs, a digital theme starter guide, a virtual New Adviser Workshop, and now the Pivot Project Live webinars. Still, the yearbook staffs are the real heroes behind a successfully completed keepsake, and we are by their side through it all. Just like every other year, we know the yearbooks at the thousands and thousands of schools Herff Jones supports will come together as fabulous reminders of incredible memories.

Advisers and staffs can register for the sixth and final Pivot Project Live webinar online at herff.ly/pivot-project-live. All past webinars are saved there as well for those who missed the live sessions.

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

