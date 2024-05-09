HERide: Atlanta's Premier Female/LGBTQIA+ Friendly Ride-Sharing Option, Debuts at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERide, Atlanta's pioneering ride-sharing service committed to inclusivity and safety, is thrilled to announce its official launch at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, making history as the city's first female and LGBTQIA+ friendly transportation option to operate alongside industry giants Uber and Lyft. Founded by minority entrepreneurs, HERide is dedicated to providing a safe, reliable, and welcoming experience for all passengers, with a special focus on serving women and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

HERide's arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport marks a significant milestone for minority-owned businesses in the transportation industry. With a mission to prioritize safety and inclusivity, HERide has rapidly established itself as a leader in Atlanta's ride-sharing landscape, offering an alternative option for travelers seeking a more personalized and secure transportation experience.

Jillian Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at HERide, emphasizes the company's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance safety and security for passengers. "At HERide, we prioritize the development and implementation of cutting-edge technology that leads to a safer ride-sharing experience for all. From advanced driver screening processes to real-time tracking and emergency assistance features, our platform is designed to provide peace of mind to our passengers at every step of their journey."

In addition to its focus on safety, HERide has experienced remarkable growth since its inception, with traffic increasing by an impressive 175% since the introduction of airport signage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. DeVynne Starks, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at HERide, attributes this success to the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its passengers. "We are thrilled to see the tremendous response to HERide since our expansion to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and convenient transportation option has resonated with travelers, and we are proud to continue serving our community with excellence."

As Atlanta's premier female and LGBTQIA+ friendly ride-sharing option, HERide looks forward to further expanding its reach and making a positive impact in the lives of passengers throughout the city and beyond.

HERide is Atlanta's premier female and LGBTQIA+ friendly ride-sharing option, committed to providing a safe, reliable, and inclusive transportation experience for all passengers. Founded by minority entrepreneurs, HERide prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and innovation, offering an alternative option in Atlanta's ride-sharing landscape. With a mission to empower women and LGBTQIA+ individuals, HERide is dedicated to fostering a culture of equality and respect both on and off the road.

