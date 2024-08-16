HERide Partners with Spelman College to Enhance Campus Safety and Provide Support During "The Red Zone"

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERide, a rideshare service dedicated to providing safe and reliable transportation, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Spelman College to provide essential education, resources, and mentorship during The Red Zone, the critical period from the beginning of the fall semester to Thanksgiving break when sexual assaults on U.S. college campuses are at their highest. This partnership is spearheaded by HERide founders Jillian Anderson and DeVynne Starks, both HBCU graduates themselves, who are deeply committed to fostering a safer environment for women both on and off the road.

The Red Zone is a well-documented time of heightened vulnerability for college students, particularly freshman females. In response, HERide and Spelman College will implement comprehensive programming designed to educate and empower students on issues of safety and prevention. This initiative underscores HERide's dedication to not only providing safer transportation but also ensuring the well-being of the communities they serve.

In conjunction with The Red Zone initiative, HERide will actively collaborate with Spelman College during Campus Safety Month in September. This collaboration will feature a series of events and workshops focused on promoting campus safety and security. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations, the partnership aims to create a robust support system for students navigating the challenges of campus life.

"Spelman College is committed to creating a safe environment for our community, which is why we have historically designed Red Zone awareness and prevention initiatives to help eliminate sexual violence," said Dr. Jaray Mazique, Spelman's director of Title IX and Compliance. "We are excited to partner with HERide to enhance our efforts through safer ride share options and community events."

Additionally, HERide is committed to providing students with opportunities for financial independence. Through targeted education sessions, HERide will guide students on how to become rideshare drivers, offering them flexible income opportunities that align with their academic schedules. By driving for HERide, students can achieve their financial goals while contributing to a safer transportation network for their peers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spelman College to address the critical issues of sexual assault and campus safety," said Jillian Anderson, co-founder of HERide. "As HBCU graduates, DeVynne and I understand the unique challenges faced by college students, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in their lives."

"HERide's mission extends beyond transportation; it's about creating a community where women feel safe and supported- this includes young women on college campuses," added DeVynne Starks, co-founder of HERide. "Through our partnership with Spelman College, we aim to empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive."

About HERide

HERide is a rideshare service committed to providing safe, reliable, and female-friendly transportation. Founded by Jillian Anderson and DeVynne Starks, HERide aims to create a secure environment for both drivers and passengers while empowering individuals through flexible income opportunities.

About Spelman College

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College's picturesque campus is home to 2,300 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The College's status is confirmed by the U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 39 among all liberal arts colleges, No. 19 for undergraduate teaching, No. 2 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges, and No. 1 for the 17th year among historically Black colleges and universities. Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.D.s in economics. New majors and minors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, data science, refugee studies and gaming. Collaborations have been also established with MIT's Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others.



To learn more, please visit spelman.edu and @spelmancollege on social media.

SOURCE HERide