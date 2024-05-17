HERImpact: Entrepreneurship for Impact Program Kicks Off in Chicago, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated HERImpact: Entrepreneurship for Impact Program launched yesterday in Chicago with a dynamic kickoff event at M Hub Chicago. This six-month virtual accelerator designed specifically for women entrepreneurs of color aims to provide participants with the skills and tools necessary to grow and scale their businesses.

Program Overview:

The HERImpact program, organized by 1863 Ventures and Ford Philanthropy, accepted 40 women into its comprehensive six-month curriculum. Participants will benefit from monthly online workshops, coaching sessions, and masterclasses led by 1863 & Ford industry experts. Each entrepreneur will receive a $2,000 grant upon completion of the program.

Key Event Highlights:

In-Person Kickoff: The summit featured workshops on entrepreneurial mindset, customer understanding, scalable growth processes, and financial management. Esteemed speakers included Jennifer Lyle from the Ford Philanthropy and Melissa Bradley from 1863 Ventures.

Panel Discussion: One highlight was the panel discussion on the state of entrepreneurship in Chicago , moderated by Jennifer Lyle , with notable speakers from the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and World Business Chicago.

Networking Reception: The day concluded with a networking reception, allowing participants to connect with local leaders, Ford Fund representatives, and fellow entrepreneurs.

Program Objectives:

Provide technical assistance through expert-led business education sessions.

Foster peer-to-peer networking and a supportive community.

Stimulate economic growth in Chicago by connecting entrepreneurs with local ecosystem leaders.

Explore the intersection of entrepreneurship and community impact, emphasizing the unique challenges and opportunities for women founders of color.

Selection Criteria:

To qualify, applicants had to be women founders of color with registered businesses in the Greater Chicago Metro Area, operational for at least two years, and generating at least $25k in revenue in the most recent fiscal year. Their business models needed to demonstrate high growth potential and serve trending markets.

Ecosystem Advisory Partners:

The program collaborates with several key partners, including World Business Chicago, Women's Business Development Center, Chicago Urban League, and Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce/SBDC, to ensure robust support for the participating entrepreneurs.

About 1863 Ventures:

1863 Ventures is a business development program that accelerates new majority entrepreneurs from high potential to high growth. Their mission is to create $100 billion in new wealth by 2030 through a strategic mix of training, coaching, and funding.

About Ford Philanthropy:

Ford Philanthropy is the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company. It works with nonprofit organizations to provide access to opportunities and resources that help people reach their full potential.

For more information about the HERImpact: Entrepreneurship for Impact Program and future events, visit [1863 Ventures' website](https://www.1863ventures.net) or contact the program coordinator at [email protected] .

If you wish to become involved with 1863 Ventures, consider registering for our upcoming Founder to CEO Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina.

