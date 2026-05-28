Heritage Announces Full Placement of 2026-2027 CAT XOL Reinsurance Program

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has fully placed its 2026-2027 indemnity based, catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance program for its insurance subsidiaries, Heritage Property Casualty Insurance Company, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, and Zephyr Insurance Company.

Ernie Garateix, CEO of Heritage, commented, "I am very pleased to announce the successful completion of our 2026-2027 catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance program which demonstrates the strong commitment that we have from our reinsurance partners. In this year's renewal, we placed over $2.2 billion of limit including two new catastrophe bonds. We placed more multi-year coverage this year and achieved substantial reinsurance cost savings while providing enhanced vertical protection for each of our insurance entities. I would like to thank our dedicated reinsurance partners who have supported our business through multiple catastrophic events over the last several years and look forward to their continued partnership as we work to prudently grow the Company."

Key highlights of the 2026-2027 catastrophe reinsurance program include:

Total consolidated cost of approximately $367.5 million, a decrease of $63.2 million from the prior year's renewal cost of approximately $430.7 million.

External party first event reinsurance tower exhaustion points of approximately $1.865 billion for the Southeast, $1.245 billion in the Northeast, and $1.00 billion in Hawaii. Each reinsurance tower maybe supplemented with limit purchased through affiliate Osprey Re.

Includes $712 million of multi-year coverage with $550 million through fully collateralized catastrophe bonds and $162 million through the private reinsurance market.

The loss retention for the Company remains at approximately $50 million for the Southeast and Hawaii, respectively, and $38 million for the Northeast. The retention for each insurance company is expected to be reduced by limit purchased through the Company's affiliate captive reinsurer, Osprey Re.

Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund participation of 90.0%, consistent with the prior year program.

The entire program is indemnity based,with no parametric covers.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines. As a catastrophe focused property insurer, our personnel have devoted efforts to policyholders impacted by wildfires, hurricanes, winter storms, and severe convective storms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to our 2026-2027 catastrophe reinsurance program. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on artificial intelligence as a tool in creating and using such models; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of interest rates, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, tariffs, labor availability and geopolitical conflicts; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; continued and increased impact of abusive and unwarranted claims; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2025, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Kirk Lusk

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.