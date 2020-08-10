Heritage Announces Paul Worsfold as New SVP of Strategy and Business Development

"Paul has a long history in health care as a Senior Executive focused on working intently with the public sector," said Baiden. "His healthcare expertise will be a huge differentiator for Heritage Health Solutions, and I'm confident that his knowledge will further our mission to positively impact people's lives."

"It is an honor to be asked to join Heritage Health Solutions," said Worsfold. "I look forward to helping grow the company into new areas of health care management and building on our mission."

Paul has more than 34 years of combined leadership and management experience in the US Army and the health care industry. With 29 years in health care, he has been the driving force behind multiple strategic transitions that assisted with the further development and refinement of business opportunities leading to unparalleled sales results. He has also served in various roles for prominent pharmaceutical sales companies, such as Pfizer, BMS, UCB Pharma, and Biogen and other health care companies such as Millennium Health and Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy. He received his undergraduate degree from United States Military Academy at West Point and Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

SOURCE Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.

