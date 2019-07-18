Heritage Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Weather Losses

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects approximately $21.5 million of net weather-related losses in second quarter 2019, primarily stemming from four wind and hail storms in the southeast. This compares to $9.4 million of net weather-related losses in second quarter 2018.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to estimated weather-related losses in the second quarter of 2019. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the risk that changes in net catastrophe losses or gross or net premiums earned in the second quarter of 2019 will be required as a result of the Company's completion of its financial reporting closing process for the quarter and related financial review; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; catastrophic losses; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019. Other than as required under the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

