Heritage Announces Transition to Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage, a nationwide leader in full-service event production, announced today that it will transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making its employees beneficial owners of the company. All eligible full-time and part-time team members working a minimum of 1,000 hours per year will participate at no personal cost.

The ESOP represents a significant milestone in Heritage's long-term strategic vision and reflects the company's belief that its people are the driving force behind its success. By transitioning to employee ownership, Heritage strengthens its culture of dedication, teamwork, and service quality while aligning long-term growth with the individuals who deliver it every day.

"This is a proud day for our entire organization," said Ryan Yemm, President of Heritage. "At a time when many companies are turning to private equity or institutional ownership, we are grateful to have the financial strength and independence to invest directly in our team. Our people have built this company, and this ESOP ensures they share in its success for many years to come. It also preserves the flexibility and responsiveness our customers expect from us in every event we produce."

Since its founding in St. Louis, Heritage has grown into a nationwide industry leader supported by an extensive network of experienced team members and full-service production facilities. The company is widely recognized for its commitment to operational excellence, transparent pricing, and its signature H Hour service program—an industry-leading approach to responsiveness, communication, and quality.

The transition to an ESOP reinforces Heritage's long-standing values, ensures continuity in leadership and operations, and positions the company for sustainable future growth. It further demonstrates the organization's dedication to investing in its people while continuing to elevate the level of partnership and reliability it provides to show organizers, exhibitors, and venues across the country.

"Our team members make the difference," Yemm added. "This ESOP is both a thank you and an investment in our collective future."

About Heritage: HERITAGE is a leading nationwide general service contractor and event production partner known for creating innovative, engaging environments that bring people together. Since 1963, we have supported clients across the country with a steadfast commitment to their success and a focus on delivering memorable, brand-defining experiences.

Our approach is built on long-term partnership — combining superior customer service, operational excellence, and transparent pricing with a continuous investment in our people, our clients, and the future of our industry. HERITAGE remains dedicated to elevating every event with precision, creativity, and a people-first mindset.

