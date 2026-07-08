Heritage Audio Mix Buddy 9-Channel Instrument Mixer and TRUBESTRIP Analog All-Tube Channel Strip Announced; Preorder and More Info at B&H

Key Features

For Band Performances & Project Studios

7 Dual-Mono/Stereo Unbalanced Inputs

Tube-Based Mic Preamp with Morphing

Balanced Stereo Input Channel

Fully Featured Aux Section per Channel

JFET Circuit Topology

Compact and Portable Form Factor

Transformer-Balanced Outputs

Each Channel is stereo/dual mono: channels 1 through 7 can be toggled between "dual" mode for stereo input and "thru" mode which converts the bottom row input into a throughput, making it work like a DI or a patch point; perfect for effects pedals, chaining outboard gear, or sending an individual signal to its own output. Channels 1 through 4 are Hi-Gain inputs in case you have low output/vintage equipment that needs extra juice, while 5 through 7 are unity gain. Channel 8 is a dedicated stereo balanced input designed for TRS cables. Channel 9 is a microphone input with a tube powered pre and its own dedicated gain and level controls along with a +48V toggle for condenser microphones.

Each channel has its own auxiliary level control that can be individually set to pre or post for maximum flexibility and control for any effects you're using. The center master section out has two outputs: the Main Out with XLR stereo transformer mic/line level output and Out 2 with transformer less transparent line level output via TRS.

This announcement comes along with the rollout of the new Heritage Audio TUBESTRIP All-tube Channel Strip, packed with powerful DI circuitry with up to 60dB of gain, vari-mu and optical compression, inductor based 3-band parametric EQ, and a switch for swapping compression and EQ order. This rack mounted piece of outboard gear can morph between triode, pentode, and UltraLinear modes, offering engineers massive power and flexibility in the studio.

Heritage Audio TUBESTRIP Analog All-Tube Channel Strip TUBESTRIP

Key Features

Tube Preamp with up to 60 dB of Gain

Triode, Pentode, and UltraLinear Modes

Mic, Line, or Hi-Z DI Input

Inductor-Based 3-Band Parametric EQ

Vari-Mu Compressor Based on LANG P Lane

Switch for Swapping Vari-Mu and EQ Order

Optical Compressor with De-Esser

Output Section with -14 to +6 dB Trim

Custom-Made Transformers

Integrated Universal Power Supply

If you're looking for complete control of your studio or venue in a powerful and compact package, or if you need a studio-centric tube-based powerhouse to supercharge your recordings, Heritage Audio has some exciting new options for you! Learn more about Mix Buddy at the B&H website or ask one of our audio experts for specific information.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo