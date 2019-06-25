Heritage Bag Receives NETWORK Supplier of the Year Award

ROANOKE, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bag, a Novolex™ brand, was awarded Corporate Account Supplier of the Year by Network Services Company (NETWORK®). The award is given to manufacturing partners that are committed to cooperative selling with solid sales alignment and a strong position with NETWORK's distributor base. The awards were presented at NETWORK's annual Supplier Trade Show in Hollywood, Fla.

"We are pleased to be recognized as Corporate Account Supplier of the Year by NETWORK," said Tony Scibilia, Senior Vice-President of Sales for Heritage Bag. "Our goal is to provide not only the best quality solutions but understand what our customers need from us to enable them to meet their goals."

Heritage Bag is a leading manufacturer of can liners in North America. Heritage Bag makes high-quality plastic can liners with prime and reprocessed resin, as well as compostable can liners and healthcare bags. Accufit®, Eco Blend® Max and BioTuf® can liners from Heritage Bag are some of the innovative products available through NETWORK.

"We value our strong partnerships with the industry's leading suppliers," said Alan Tomblin, NETWORK Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnerships resulted in record growth over the past year and we look forward to continuing that growth in 2019."

About Novolex™

Novolex™ develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

About Network Services Company

Founded in 1968, Network Services Company (NETWORK®) is a leading distributor headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. NETWORK provides a wide range of janitorial, sanitation, print and packaging products and supply chain programs for specialized markets such as healthcare, hospitality, packaging, foodservice, grocery, and commercial real estate. In more than 52 countries and territories, NETWORK's customers include corporate, mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. For information about NETWORK, visit http://www.networkdistribution.com.

