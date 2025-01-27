Heritage Bank Expands Into the Spokane, Washington, Market

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank ("Heritage" or "bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA), is pleased to announce its expansion into Spokane, Wash., with the addition of James Krejci, senior vice president, commercial team leader; Timothy Engh, senior vice president, commercial banking officer; and Sean O'Regan, vice president, commercial banking officer. Subject to the completion of certain conditions, including receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, Heritage plans to open a branch in Spokane.

Bryan McDonald, president and chief executive officer, commented, "We are excited to expand into the Spokane market with these talented and experienced bankers. Heritage Bank provides the size, culture, services, and local support that aligns well with the priorities and needs of the Spokane community. The new Spokane team is ready to welcome customers and deliver an expanded set of high-quality banking services."

Krejci, an Idaho native, began his commercial banking career in 2011. He has a business finance degree from University of Idaho and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. Krejci's main focus is supporting the expansion of healthy businesses and economic growth throughout the region. He is currently the secretary for Family Promise of Spokane, is on the board of SNAP Financial Access, and serves on the loan committee for the Ignite loan fund.

Engh has over two decades of experience in the banking industry. He holds a degree from Eastern Washington University, where his academic pursuits were centered around business and economics. He is committed to fostering long-term partnerships with businesses to assist them in achieving their short- and long-term objectives. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Tim dedicates his time to volunteering with the Arc of Spokane and Riverview Retirement Community, where he serves on their respective boards.

O'Regan graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in economics. He has more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking and private business banking. He spent the first 10 years of his banking career as a credit analyst and relationship manager before transitioning to financial controller for a private company, an experience he feels made him a better banker when he came back to the banking industry.

About Heritage

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 50 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation