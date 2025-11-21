Heritage Capital Advises Florida Powertrain on Partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. (Heritage), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Florida Powertrain & Hydraulics, Inc. (Florida Powertrain), has partnered with Houston-based Winterford Capital LLC (Winterford).

Florida Powertrain & Hydraulics, Inc. (Florida Powertrain), has partnered with Houston-based Winterford Capital LLC (Winterford). (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Capital Group)

Florida Powertrain is a multi-generation, family-owned business founded in 1953 and led by the Powers family, including President Steve Powers and Vice President Bill Powers. The company operates four locations across Florida in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, supplying powertrain and hydraulic components to commercial, industrial, and mobile equipment customers. Its capabilities include power take-offs, drivelines, and hydraulic systems, supported by in-house design, fabrication, repair, and aftermarket services.

Winterford Capital is an investment firm that partners with outstanding family- and founder-owned businesses in the lower-middle market, with a focus on industrial companies. Winterford is committed to forging genuine partnerships to drive operational improvements and strategic investments to help companies and their people achieve long-term success.

"It was a pleasure working with Heritage throughout our transaction," said Steve Powers, owner of Florida Powertrain. "Joe Hawkins and the deal team brought a strong understanding of our business and consistently identified the right opportunities to move the process forward. Their expertise and attention to detail were critical in helping us manage each step effectively."

"Florida Powertrain has built a strong legacy across Florida over the last seven decades," said Joe Hawkins of Heritage Capital Group. "Our mandate was to identify a partner for the company to support its next chapter of growth while preserving its culture and employees and maintaining the high level of service that its customers expect."

Heritage served as the exclusive advisor to Florida Powertrain. The deal team was led by Joe Hawkins and included Hannah Solomon, Don Wiggins, and Bobby Ward. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, and capital advisory services to middle-market and emerging-growth companies. Heritage is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a member of Oaklins, a global M&A advisory firm with more than 850 professionals across 40 countries.

Media Contact:

Rob Flaris

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group