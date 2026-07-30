Heritage Capital Group Accepted as a Member of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. (Heritage) is pleased to announce its acceptance as a member of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace.

Heritage Principal Eric Woods led the firm's membership initiative within AEM, recognizing the strategic value of strengthening the firm's engagement with leading equipment manufacturers and industry stakeholders through AEM. Woods will attend AEM's invite-only Washington Fly-In next month and participate in strategic conversations with policymakers on Capitol Hill to shape the future of the industry.

"AEM represents many of the most innovative and influential companies in the equipment manufacturing ecosystem," said Woods. "As transaction activity, succession planning, and capital investment continue to shape the industry, Heritage is excited to participate in the conversations that matter most to owners, executives, and investors. We believe our experience advising middle-market businesses can provide meaningful value to AEM members."

Heritage is honored to be the only M&A advisory firm approved for membership in AEM, a distinction that reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to the manufacturing sector.

For nearly five decades, Heritage has advised business founders and owners on mergers, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. The firm's deep industry expertise and extensive transaction experience have helped clients maximize value and achieve strategic objectives across a broad range of industrial and manufacturing markets. Heritage is a member of the global Oaklins M&A advisory network, which has completed more than 800 transactions over the last decade in relevant sectors including agricultural products, construction and agricultural machinery, construction and engineering services, industrial machinery, and industrials and capital goods.

"We are proud to join the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and to be recognized as the only M&A advisory firm accepted into this distinguished organization," said Bill Sorenson, chief executive officer of Heritage Capital Group. "Our firm has spent decades working alongside business owners and industry leaders in the equipment and manufacturing sectors. Membership in AEM provides an opportunity to deepen those relationships, contribute our transaction expertise, and support the continued growth and success of this vital industry."

AEM's membership includes leading manufacturers of construction, agriculture, mining, utility, forestry, and other equipment that drive economic growth and infrastructure development throughout North America and around the world.

As an AEM member, Heritage will engage with manufacturers and industry stakeholders to provide insights into market trends, business valuation, ownership transition strategies, acquisition opportunities, and capital markets activity affecting the sector.

About Heritage Capital Group

Heritage Capital Group provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions and capital raising to middle-market and emerging-growth companies. Heritage is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a member of Oaklins, a global M&A advisory firm with more than 900 professionals across 40 countries.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Heritage Capital Group