Jamie McCurry Joins Heritage Capital Group to Strengthen Transportation and Infrastructure Advisory Capabilities

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. (Heritage), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of former Georgia Ports Authority leader Jamie McCurry as an industry specialist in its Savannah office. Jamie will leverage his extensive industry experience and leadership background to advise clients on strategic planning, operational improvement, and M&A opportunities within the transportation, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

Heritage Capital Group provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions and capital raising to middle-market and emerging-growth companies. Heritage is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a member of Oaklins, a global M&A advisory firm with more than 900 professionals across 40 countries. Jamie McCurry, Transportation and Logistics Industry Specialist at Heritage Capital Group

"I'm excited to join Heritage Capital Group and bring my experience in transportation, logistics, and infrastructure to support clients," said McCurry. "Heritage has built a strong reputation for delivering thoughtful, strategic advice, and I look forward to helping companies identify opportunities, improve operations, and execute on complex transactions in an increasingly dynamic market."

Prior to joining Heritage, he spent nearly 24 years with the Georgia Ports Authority, serving in a series of senior leadership roles, most recently as Chief Administrative Officer. In that role, he led critical enterprise functions including contracts and planning, purchasing, risk management, navigation programs, government affairs, community relations, and board governance, while supporting major capital projects and long-term strategic initiatives.

"Jamie brings an exceptional combination of industry knowledge, executive leadership, and strategic insight to our firm," said Bill Sorenson, CEO of Heritage Capital Group. "His deep experience with the Georgia Ports Authority and across the broader transportation and logistics ecosystem strengthens our ability to deliver specialized, high-impact advisory services for clients in these industries."

Earlier in his career, Jamie worked with Brasseler USA, where he held roles in product management and national sales. He led new product launches, developed market strategies, and managed customer-facing initiatives across North America, building a strong foundation in business development and commercial execution.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Furman University and a Master of Science in Transportation Management from the University of Denver.

In addition to his professional work, Jamie has been actively involved in civic leadership throughout his career. He currently serves as board chair for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, has previously chaired Leadership Georgia, and Junior Achievement of Coastal Georgia, and served on the boards of United Way of the Coastal Empire, the Savannah Community Foundation, Camp Sunshine, Elevate Savannah, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, and America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

About Heritage Capital Group

Heritage Capital Group provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions and capital raising to middle-market and emerging-growth companies. Heritage is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a member of Oaklins, a global M&A advisory firm with more than 900 professionals across 40 countries.

Media Contact:

Lauren Steif

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SOURCE Heritage Capital Group