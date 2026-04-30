JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. (Heritage), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market companies across the U.S. and globally, announced the appointment of Phil Porter, Jr. as a Principal in its Jacksonville office. As a seasoned automotive executive who has managed all facets of dealership operations, Porter will bring additional talent with operating experience to Heritage's automotive team, and will facilitate and evaluate potential mergers and acquisitions.

Heritage Capital Group Welcomes Phil Porter, Jr. as Principal

Most recently, Porter led a team of more than 100 employees at Subaru of Jacksonville, which became one of the nation's most recognized Subaru retailers while it was owned and operated by the Porter family for 25 years. Under Phil's leadership, the organization achieved record-setting performance across sales and service while earning multiple industry accolades, including the prestigious Subaru of America Retailer of the Year award.

Porter also built his reputation as an industry leader through his service on the Jacksonville Automobile Dealers Association board. He is a 2019 graduate of the National Automobile Dealers Association Academy.

"Phil's automotive industry expertise is highly valuable as we navigate transactions with dealer clients," said Bill Sorenson, CEO of Heritage Capital Group. "After leading operations at one of the most respected Subaru dealerships in the country, Phil understands the strategic, operational, and personal considerations dealership owners face when planning for growth or transition. We are thrilled he is joining our team to strengthen our automotive advisory capabilities and deliver thoughtful, owner–centric advice."

"I'm excited to join Heritage Capital Group and work with a team that is known for its integrity, collaborative culture, and deep transactional expertise," said Porter. "After spending my career inside dealership operations and navigating our family's own sale of two dealerships in partnership with Heritage, I understand how complex and emotional exit planning and M&A decisions can be for owners. I look forward to helping dealers maximize value, navigate their options with confidence, and achieve outcomes that align with both their business goals and personal legacies."

Heritage Capital Group advises private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 40 countries worldwide.

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SOURCE Heritage Capital Group